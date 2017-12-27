Man killed in Henrico crash on Christmas Day

A man was killed in a crash in Henrico on Christmas Day.

The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on New Market Road, just east of Willson Road. Officers say the driver of a Nissan was heading eastbound on New Market Road and swerved into the westbound lane. The driver then struck a Ford truck that was heading westbound.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to VCU Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 49-year-old Patrick McClaning, of Henrico, died due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say alcohol and speed are not factors in this incident.

