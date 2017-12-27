SWAT standoff ends in man's death at Chester home

A man is dead in Chester after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Kenneth J. Perna-Rutsky.

Officers were called to a home in the River's Bend neighborhood and say they were forced to open fire when the suspect shot at them. It's not clear if it was an officer's bullet that killed him or if he turned the gun on himself.

"Oh man, it's kind of scary isn't it?” said Joseph Williams.

He had no clue why there was such an ordeal outside his front door.

"I was coming up this way about a quarter till 11, I saw about five or six police cars go by me. I said ‘what in the world is going on’. I went to an appointment, I come back and this is what I found," he said.

A swarm of police cars showed up - and later SWAT units in full gear - at Rivers Bend and Sunset Boulevard. It all started with a 911 call claiming a man was suicidal.

"When we arrived, we encountered a woman in the driveway. Our two officers were speaking with that person when a male subject came out of the house with a firearm, discharged that firearm, our officers returned fire. That person then went back inside the home,” Lt. Dan Kelly said.

Police say Perna-Rutsky wouldn't come out. That's when SWAT stepped in. A K-9 was on hand and even an airplane hovered over the suspect's home.

"So we could observe any kind of movement that may come from the home. We could also observe our own personnel for their safety,” Kelly added.

But they weren't able to make contact with Perna-Rutsky. Some two hours later...

"We were able to approach the house with our SWAT team and our hostage negotiations team. We were able to locate a person laying on the floor in the home as we looked through the windows with cameras,” Kelly said.

It was the man who officers believe fired shots at them. A tragic and startling set of events for the close-knit community that never saw this coming.

"It's just a quiet neighborhood. We've been here 25 years, and we've never had anything like this happen,” Williams added.

The woman who was on scene was not hurt, and nor were any officers. Tests are underway to determine how Perna-Rutsky died.

