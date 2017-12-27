Police: Man barricaded in Chester home found dead

A man barricaded in a Chester home is now dead, according to Chesterfield police.

Officers received a call around 10:34 a.m. for shots fired inside of a home in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, an armed suspect inside the home fired at least one round, and officers returned fire. No officers were hit during the exchange.

Police cannot confirm if the man died from the officers' gunfire or if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police can’t confirm how man died or whether he died from officers gunfire. — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) December 27, 2017

Man was believed to be suicidal. A woman was also on scene when police arrived. — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) December 27, 2017

The 300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Rivers Bend Boulevard, was evacuated, but the Rivers Bend Shopping Center is still open. Officers set up a perimeter around the home as a precaution.

Sunset Boulevard was blocked off for a period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

