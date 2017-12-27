Man seen on video checking for unlocked cars - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man seen on video checking for unlocked cars

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police are searching for a man captured on video checking for unlocked cars.

This happened in the 6800 block of Monument Avenue.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

