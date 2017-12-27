Police arrest man in connection with death of 23-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old in Henrico's East End.

Marcellus Lovett Carter, 25, of Henrico, was arrested on Dec. 26 in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Police say he is responsible for the death of Bryant Jamar Lewis.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 15 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lewis' body. He was pronounced dead a the scene.

Carter was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12