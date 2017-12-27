City of Richmond to open cold weather shelter

The City of Richmond will open their cold weather overflow shelter on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 due to the freezing temperatures.

The shelter, located at 505 North 9th Street, will be open from 7 p.m. until 10 a.m.

"Residents in need of overnight shelter are asked to report to Commonwealth Catholic Charities (511 W. Grace Street) during operational hours for a comprehensive intake and referral to the appropriate shelter. Shelter registration is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For individuals who are not eligible for existing shelter space or if all available beds have been filled, Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide a referral to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter," city officials said.

If you need access to a shelter, city officials say you must have a referral. The city will not provide food, and pets are not allowed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12