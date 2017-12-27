Those who spend hours playing video games could be diagnosed with mental health disorder

People who spend countless hours playing video games could soon be diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

The World Health Organization will add "gaming disorder" to its international classification of diseases next year, which means doctors can now diagnose someone with the condition.

According to the WHO, the problem comes when gaming takes priority over other life interests and activities.

The behavior must persist for at least one year to be diagnosed, but that time can be shortened in severe cases.

