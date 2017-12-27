Animal control looking for 'perfect home' for cold, injured dog found in Church Hill

Police say a man fired shots at officers from a home behind a Chester shopping center.More >>
The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on New Market Road, just east of Willson Road.More >>
The City of Richmond will open their cold weather overflow shelter on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 due to the freezing temperatures.More >>
Democrats are filing a legal challenge to stop a drawing on Wednesday that would determine the balance of the Virginia House of Delegates.More >>
Colonial Heights Police arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a teenager on Christmas Eve.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
Police need your help finding a missing Gulfport mother and daughter after their SUV was found in New Orleans.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
