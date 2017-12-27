Animal control looking for 'perfect home' for cold, injured dog found in Church Hill

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for the perfect home for Penelope.

All of the applications they have received for her have other pets in the home.

"Penelope prefers to be an only child and get all the love," said RACC.

RACC is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

"Please stop in today to meet her and put in an application if you have no other pets and want the sweetest dog ever to share your life with. She gives great kisses," the organization said on Facebook.

Christie Chipps Peters with RACC says Penelope was found by a Good Samaritan on North 33rd Street on Dec. 12.

"She was in the bushes laying there. She had been there all night. She was frozen," Chipps-Peters explained. "This really is one of the worst I have ever seen where the dog is still alive."

Click here to read more about Penelope's story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12