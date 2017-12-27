Police: Man attempted to rob store with fake furniture gun

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who tried and failed to rob an Ohio convenience store with a fake gun made from pieces of furniture has been charged with robbery.
Akron police say the man walked into a local Circle K store Monday afternoon waving what appeared to be a rifle and demanding cash. An employee realized the rifle was a fake and confronted the man with the help of three customers.
The man tried to flee but was subdued and detained by the people in the store until police arrived. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in municipal court Wednesday.
Police say the man had a pole, a fake scope, a spring and two table legs fastened together to look like a rifle.
