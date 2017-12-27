Volunteers needed for Overby-Sheppard ES move

The staff at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School are looking for volunteers to help with unpacking at their new location.

Overby-Sheppard is moving back to Highland Park after the building underwent $4 million in renovations.

Students and teachers spent the first half of the school year at the old Clark Springs Elementary.

Moving takes a lot of work, so the school system is asking for volunteers to help Wednesday through Saturday, anytime from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you can help, call Tim Scott at (804) 241-0149.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12