Fundraiser to be held to help families of state troopers killed in Charlottesville helicopter crash

The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society is working to help the families of two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash outside Charlottesville in August.

There will be a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 6 to raise money for the families of Trooper Pilot Berke Bates and Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen.

They were killed in the line of duty while helping law enforcement monitor the Unite the Right rally and counterprotests. Both troopers leave behind a wife and two children.

The memorial fundraiser is being held at Rosie Connolly's, located at 1548 East Main Street, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event is open to the public.

