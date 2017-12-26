Virginia delegate wants to end ban on public swearing

A Virginia delegate wants to ban a law on public swearing, calling it "antiquated."

Del. Michael Webert, R-Culpeper, pre-filed House Bill 31 for the 2018 session. The bill aims to eliminate a Class 4 misdemeanor for public swearing.

Webert says the law is unconstitutional and could give a good person a criminal record. He has proposed the bill several times in the past, but he believes that there will be more bipartisan support in this coming session.

"You've got some of the more Libertarian-minded folks like some of my colleagues, and you've got some of the more liberal folks, so to speak, who have all said this is something I would definitely be for," said Webert.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12