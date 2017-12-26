Man robs Willow Lawn Village Bank

Richmond Police need your help to identify the man who robbed the Village Bank on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive. Police say the suspect entered the bank and told a teller he was armed. The suspect then demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect ran off.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "White male, 55 to 60 years old, 5’09” to 6’00”, average build."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

