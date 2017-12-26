Mother seeking justice after son shot in the chest

Surviving a gunshot wound to the chest in September, a 9-year-old from Sandston is regaining his sense of normalcy.

"I can say it's God probably, somebody was looking out for him," said Angela Rider.

Rider says on a Tuesday night, she had no idea her 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son Nicholas had left the house.

"Next thing I know - I'm thinking they're in their room, laying down, or getting ready for school - and the next thing I know, my older son gets a call saying he was shot," explained Rider.

She says her daughter went to a home in the 6100 block of La France Road to get a tattoo. Rider says a teenager and another adult were playing with a gun, and the teenager pulled the trigger, shooting her son Nicholas in the chest. The bullet, striking an inch to the right or left, could have killed the little boy.

"For five days, he was intubated, because his airway was closing," she said. "Thank God my son is here to be with us, but he has to go through crisis counseling, back and forth to doctors."

Henrico Police say while attempting to rush Nicholas to the hospital, the driver of the car he was in lost control on La France Road. Nicholas was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Months later, and heading into a new year, Rider is still frustrated and angered by the situation, wanting more to be done.

"I feel like this boy should have been charged with intent," Rider explained. "I feel like the owner of the gun should be charged."

Rider says the teenager involved was charged, they've been to court several times, but she wants the gun owner, and another adult who was there, she says, also playing with the gun, to be held responsible for what happened that night.

"You are responsible, it's your responsibility that they are put away," she said. "I just hope every other parent or every other kid, if you see guns, see people playing with guns, don't go near them."

Rider says they will go back to court in March.

"I feel definitely there should be more justice served in this case - absolutely," said Rider.

