Death investigation underway in Richmond's Fulton Hill

A family is grieving, while neighbors are left with all questions and no answers about a death investigation stemming from the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue in Fulton Hill.

Police confirm they had several units on the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Just before five o’clock Tuesday night, a woman on that street was visibly upset and kept saying “they killed my brother.” She never said who “they” might be.

Police haven’t told us how that “someone” died or mentioned any arrests or charges, but the family is getting wind of an unfortunate situation just one day after Christmas - they won’t see their loved one in 2018.

“Very unfortunate, especially this time of year,” said neighbor Antwan Crawford.

Officers did not specify the victim’s age, but they did say he is male.

Crawford says he doesn’t feel his safety is threatened, despite speculation of the incident. He hopes the family will "look forward to a better year."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

