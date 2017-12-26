Death investigation underway in east Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway in east Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are investigating after a person was found dead on Tuesday.

The body was found in the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue.

No other details about the investigation or the victim are available at this time.

