Drawing for tied House race delayed; Democrats to file challenge

Democrats are filing a legal challenge to stop a drawing on Wednesday that would determine the balance of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The race in the Newport News-area 94th District is currently tied between Republican Del. David Yancey or Democrat Shelly Simonds.

Simonds won by one vote in a recount last week, but then a three- judge panel ruled a ballot was for Yancey, tying the race.

The State Board of Elections has confirmed that the drawing originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The outcome of this race will determine which party controls the House.

