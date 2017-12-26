Kirk Cousins starting for Redskins in season finale

By BENJAMIN STANDIG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that quarterback Kirk Cousins would start Sunday's season finale at the New York Giants despite the potential of an injury and no postseason ramifications involved.
"There's no thought to that at all," Gruden said on a conference call two days after the Redskins' 27-11 win over the Denver Broncos.
"Kirk wants to finish out the season. Got to get us back to 8-8. I think finishing on a three-game winning streak is important to a lot of people here. Finishing strong is what we've been preaching here the last 2 to 3 weeks."
Whether Cousins plays for the Redskins in 2018 and beyond is one of the NFL's major offseason questions.
Cousins has played the past two seasons on the franchise tag. The Redskins could go that route again unless the sides agree on a long-term contract or the organization allows Cousins to test free agency. Cousins needs 65 yards against New York to reach 4,000 for a third consecutive season.
Cousins, who has 27 touchdown passes on the season, started all 47 games since taking over as the starter in 2015.
With a win, the Redskins (7-8) would finish with a non-losing season for the third consecutive year under Gruden. Washington has only reached the playoffs once (2015) during the coach's four seasons.
NOTE: Gruden said defensive lineman Ziggy Hood's fractured elbow suffered against Denver will not require surgery.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>