Church continues baptisms after man walks through area with gun

A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.

"If it wasn't for God, I don't know how we would have gotten through this because not a single person, screamed, yelled, ran," said Pastor Michael Moore of Beacon Hill Church, who was showing the baptisms on Facebook Live. "We just kept on worshiping Jesus and that's really the message of Christmas, right?"

The Hopewell church holds the baptisms outside, no matter how cold it is. Moore spoke to police about the man, who was not arrested. Police say they are aware of the man, who has a gun license and can legally carry the gun.

"He walked purposely up to our baptisms and stood there with what looked like an assault rifle and a pistol trying to get us to react," Moore wrote in a Facebook post. "We finished our baptisms and went inside. Satan will not win in this town."

Moore also said he's confident in the church's security staff.

