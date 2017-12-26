Church continues baptisms after man walks through area with gun

Democrats are filing a legal challenge to stop a drawing on Wednesday that would determine the balance of the Virginia House of Delegates.More >>
Democrats are filing a legal challenge to stop a drawing on Wednesday that would determine the balance of the Virginia House of Delegates.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
Friday's snow chance is dwindling...but still worth watching.More >>
Friday's snow chance is dwindling...but still worth watching.More >>
The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A 19-year-old mother and her 7-month-old son were killed Christmas Eve in a fiery crash on LA 1065 near the intersection of LA 1064, according to State Police.More >>
A 19-year-old mother and her 7-month-old son were killed Christmas Eve in a fiery crash on LA 1065 near the intersection of LA 1064, according to State Police.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women following a large fight inside of a Walmart.More >>
The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women following a large fight inside of a Walmart.More >>