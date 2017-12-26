Professor examines impact of 1970s on Michael Jackson

A Virginia State University professor has written a book about Michael Jackson that takes a look at how the mid-1970s impacted the pop music star.

"Artists of all disciplines use their craft to express themselves," said L. Roi Boyd III, who is also VSU's theater director. "Shortly after Michael’s unexpected death in 2009, I remember thinking 'Would anyone take the time to learn and study the true man through his creativity?' In the 1970s, what appeared as a prosperous and mirthful lifestyle for Michael was a tense and unfulfilling existence."

The book, "Bless His Soul: The Agony, The Ecstasy, & The Destiny of Michael Jackson," examines Jackson's "coming of age" between 1975 and 1978, just before the release of his "Destiny" album in 1979.

According to a press release about the book, "'Bless His Soul' is a raw in-depth look into the shaping of what would be Michael Jackson’s finest, most earth-shattering moment as the world’s greatest entertainer and artist."

The book includes musical key notations printed of the songs analyzed, as well as photos of Jackson's hometown of Gary, Indiana. It also has several pieces of Boyd's personal Jackson memorabilia.

The book is available now on Amazon and through KWE Publishing.

