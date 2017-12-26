France opens judicial probe into tainted baby milk scandal

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer). Pharmacist Deborah Cohen removes boxes of baby mils in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. A tainted baby milk scandal affecting some 30 countries is growing, as French dairy giant Lactalis recalled millions more products glob...

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer). Pharmacist Deborah Cohen removes boxes of baby mils in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. A tainted baby milk scandal affecting some 30 countries is growing, as French dairy giant Lactalis recalled millions more products glob...

(AP Photo/Bob Edme, File). FILE - This Monday, Dec.11, 2017 file picture shows removed baby milk boxes pictured in a drugstore, in Anglet, southwestern France. A tainted baby milk scandal affecting some 30 countries is growing, as French dairy giant La...

(AP Photo/David Vincent, File). FILE - This Monday Dec. 11, 2017 file picture shows a general view of the Lactalis plant and milk production site where possible source of the outbreak has been identified in Craon, western France. A tainted baby milk sc...

By PHILIPPE SOTTO

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - French authorities have launched a judicial probe in a tainted baby milk scandal in which several million products were recalled over fears of salmonella contamination.

A judicial official said Tuesday the Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation for "endangering lives of others," ''unintentional injuries by negligence" and "aggravated fraud."

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The probe is targeting French diary giant Lactalis, which has apologized to customers and said tests confirmed a salmonella outbreak at one of its production sites in Craon in western France after renovation work earlier this year.

French health authorities have said 31 infants across France contracted salmonella in recent months within days of consuming baby milk made in the Craon factory. None died, though 16 were hospitalized. All are OK now.

The recalls affected about 30 countries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.