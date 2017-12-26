Woman fighting for life after shooting on Christmas

Investigators are on the hunt for whoever shot a woman on Christmas Day in the city's southside.

It happened at the Stratford Hills Apartments, near Forest Hill Avenue and Tremont Court. The 23-year-old woman is fighting for life in the hospital.

Neighbors believe her two young children may have been home when the gun shots rang out.

"Everybody want to have a safe Christmas,” said Ricardo Monge.

It felt like anything but that, as Ricardo Monge sat in his own home.

“I was upstairs. My window was open. I hear everything,” he said, referring to the gunshots.

He lives next door to the scene of a violent holiday night. Monge says he saw three women approach in a white car.

"They start argument. They scream something. They get in the car,” he said.

He describes a fight that led to the mailbox being thrown to the ground, then gunfire.

“That’s what I was so surprised by. I didn't hear anything," another neighbor said.

Another person who lives in the area knew something wasn't right as he headed to work Monday night.

"It was a bunch of police cars…Seen a bunch of lights and sirens and I heard somebody yell,” he said.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. on Christmas. A 23-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It's sad. Very, very sad. I feel bad for the family,” the neighbor said.

The victim’s family consists of two young boys - according to Monge - who says he tries his best to be a good neighbor.

“If she have problems, I be like ‘are you okay’… just talk to her, ‘are you okay, you need some help? Just let me know’," he said.

As police get to the bottom of the crime, neighbors are left with more questions than answers.

"They just start shooting there…I don't feel safe right here. I don't feel safe anymore in the area," Monge added.

Richmond Police have not any suspect information at this time but if you know something that could help, call 804-780-1000.

