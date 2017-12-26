Woman fighting for life after being shot Christmas night

A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Christmas.

Police say the call for a shooting in the 2300 block of East Treemont Court came in at 10:25 p.m.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound and transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say that a white car pulled up to the home with three women inside. They say one of the women got into an argument with the woman who lives there, and then opened fire.

Neighbors say they heard three gunshots.

A neighbor also says the victim lives with her two little boys in the house.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12