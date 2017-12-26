Police: Man leads police on 120+ mph chase, shoots at troopers

A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.

Jerrell C. Richardson, 21, faces charges of one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid operator’s license, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without headlights.

Police say the incident started around 8:40 p.m. Monday after troopers received a "Be On the Look Out" bulletin from the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office for a 2015 Ford Escape.

About an hour later, a Henrico police officer and a Virginia State Police trooper found the vehicle at a gas station at Chamberlayne Avenue and Route 1.

"When the Henrico officer and state trooper approached the Ford Escape, the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot," Virginia State Police said. "State Police initiated a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen at gunpoint at a gas station earlier Monday evening in Thomasville, N.C."

The pursuit continued north on I-95, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph. Police say that Richardson rammed a trooper's vehicle at least twice when the pursuit entered Spotsylvania County.

"At the 119 mile marker, the driver - Richardson - bailed from the Ford Escape as it was still moving and ran on foot towards the median," police said. "As the troopers pursued Richardson on foot, he shot at the troopers. One trooper returned fire, but Richardson continued into the wooded median."

Police shut down I-95 in both directions to establish a perimeter to contain Richardson.

He was located at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday and then surrendered to state police. A firearm and marijuana were found inside the Escape.

During his arrest, police discovered Richardson had been shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the exchange.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional charges are pending as police continue their investigation.

Interstate 95 was consequently closed in both directions for the safety of all motorists and a perimeter established to contain Richardson within the median.

"The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time. State police are also in contact with multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia concerning criminal incidents involving the male suspect," state police said.

