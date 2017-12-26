Police: Man leads police on 120+ mph chase, shoots at troopers

The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
The plane landed then hit a patch of ice and spun and slid until it was facing the opposite direction between two runways.More >>
A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Christmas.More >>
A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Christmas.More >>
Whether you're sending off the perfect gift or you're sending back a dud, here's what to expect from four major retailers.More >>
Whether you're sending off the perfect gift or you're sending back a dud, here's what to expect from four major retailers.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A South Carolina man faces multiple charges after police say he shot at troopers on Christmas night, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
There are several fun events - including a few at noon on Dec. 31 - to ring in 2018 in Central VirginiaMore >>
There are several fun events - including a few at noon on Dec. 31 - to ring in 2018 in Central VirginiaMore >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. It’s unclear where they may be traveling.More >>
Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home on Christmas Day. The TBI says he may be with his non-custodial mother in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. It’s unclear where they may be traveling.More >>
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.More >>
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>