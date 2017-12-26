Tax reform inspired manure gift to Mnuchin, man says

The sender was listed as "the American people."

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin

Robby Strong had strong feelings about the recently passed tax reform. So he decided to send a message to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (Source: Twitter/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) — What Robby Strong did Saturday night made headlines in the New York Times, Time Magazine and was trending on Twitter.

More importantly, it caused the LAPD Bomb Squad to shut down a street in Bel-Air and warranted a surprise visit from the Secret Service.

"One thing leads to another. You’re having a couple of drinks and you’re like 'Let’s do this!'" Strong said.

Strong, who works as a clinical psychologist with the County of Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, has taken credit for the package of horse manure that was left at the Bel Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the weekend.

The $1.5 trillion tax overhaul signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump was his motivation. Strong agrees with critics who say the policy favors the rich at the expense of the poor and working class.

The idea started innocently enough.

"I was talking to a friend about the tax bill, and we were both complaining about how it’s total horse----," Strong said. "And one of our friends who happens to be there owns horses."

Strong went to her horse ranch in Sylmar, packed up some horse poop then he dropped it off at addresses he looked up for Mnuchin’s houses, one in Bel Air and another address in Beverly Hills.

"(I) wrapped it up Christmas style, wanted it to be nice and festive," he said.

Strong paraphrases what he wrote on the card inside the envelope.

"Dear Mr. Mnuchin and Trump, we, the American people, are returning the 'gift' of the Christmas tax bill because it’s complete and utter horse----."

Reaction was rapid when it was discovered Strong is the packaged poop perpetrator. There were even some death threats.

Attorney Steve Meister said he doesn’t believe Strong will face any criminal charges.

"My wife’s a lawyer. I’m not too worried," Strong said.

The package of poop is still there and drawing tourists.

One Beverly Hills tourist believes a package of poop for Mnuchin is perfect.

"I support that very much. I was ready to write my name on it as well," Toby Lazzerson said.

