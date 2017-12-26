JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport

BOSTON (AP) - Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.
Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
