Christmas morning fire at Chesterfield industrial park

At least one business has been damaged by a fire Christmas morning at an industrial park off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

The call came in around seven this morning with smoke coming from a building in the 3700 block of Hendricks Road. Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour before it was marked under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

