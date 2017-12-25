Christmas morning fire at Chesterfield industrial park

Police are investigating after a teen died from a shooting on Christmas Eve. Police say the victim was brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and died shortly after he arrived. Investigators determined that the victim was with friends in the 500 Block of Riverview Road when someone who knew the victim approached him with a gun and fired. Police say they have that person in custody, and the person is "cooperating with the investigation." Police a...More >>
Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of breaking into several cars over the weekend.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash after she left her disabled vehicle to get gas.More >>
Chesterfield police said a man has been arrested after he was linked to a crime spree that lasted more than eight hours and spanned several different counties.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into people's cars and then using victims' credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.More >>
