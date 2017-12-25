This holiday, make gift returns stress-free

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

Whether you're sending off the perfect gift or you're sending back a dud, here's what to expect from four major retailers.

The naughty and nice of holiday shipping and returns

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Not every gift is a winner, but you shouldn't feel bad about returning a dud.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.

Some stores are better at returns than others. Consumer Reports highlights some of the best they've found.

Nordstrom handles returns on a case-by-case basis.

There's no time limit, no receipt needed, and for most items, you don't even need the original tag.

JCPenney and Kohl's also have generous return policies.

Consumer Reports said you may have a tougher time returning items at electronics stores like Best Buy and Apple.

Typically you need proof of purchase, and you only have about a two-week window to give back an item.

No matter where your gift came from, if you want to give it back, don't open the box.

Many take a restocking fee out of the refund amount.

Keep gift receipts and try not to remove price tags.

Also, bring your ID. Some stores will scan your license to prevent fraud.

If your gift came in the mail, check to see if you can return in store, which may save you money at the post office.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.