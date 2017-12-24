Trial set after 16-year-old boy killed in Colonial Heights on Christmas Eve

A two-day trial has been set for the suspect accused of killing a teenager on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Ian Butler, 16, of Colonial Heights, was brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and died shortly after he arrived.

Police said Butler was with friends in the 500 block of Riverview Road when someone who knew the 16-year-old approached him with a gun and fired.

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson, 23, of Prince George, was arrested in the shooting death of Butler.

Stephenson has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The trial has been set for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.

