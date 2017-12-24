Trial set after 16-year-old boy killed in Colonial Heights on Christmas Eve

Chesterfield Police are investigating a reported abduction after the alleged victim and one of the alleged suspects walked into a police station Monday night.More >>
Virginia State Police will hold an annual memorial service on Tuesday to honor public safety professionals killed in the line of duty.More >>
David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland, 23, was shot and killed May 15, 2014, in the 3300 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.More >>
The fire happened around 8:21 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cogbill Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was heavily involved with fire.More >>
Clover Hill High School's prom has been postponed to May 24 due to the inclement weather and flooding in Central Virginia.More >>
