Teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting

Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of breaking into several cars over the weekend.More >>
Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of breaking into several cars over the weekend.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash after she left her disabled vehicle to get gas.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash after she left her disabled vehicle to get gas.More >>
Chesterfield police said a man has been arrested after he was linked to a crime spree that lasted more than eight hours and spanned several different counties.More >>
Chesterfield police said a man has been arrested after he was linked to a crime spree that lasted more than eight hours and spanned several different counties.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into people's cars and then using victims' credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into people's cars and then using victims' credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.More >>