Teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting

Police are investigating after a teen died from a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and died shortly after he arrived.

Investigators determined that the victim was with friends in the 500 Block of Riverview Road when someone who knew the victim approached him with a gun and fired. Police say they have that person in custody, and the person is "cooperating with the investigation."

Police are not looking for any other suspects. They have not released the names of the victim or person in custody at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

