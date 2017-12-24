Police: 16-year-old boy killed in Colonial Heights on Christmas Eve

Colonial Heights police have identified the teenager killed on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Ian Butler, 16, of Colonial Heights, was brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and died shortly after he arrived.

Police said Butler was with friends in the 500 block of Riverview Road when someone who knew the 16-year-old approached him with a gun and fired.

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson, 23, of Prince George, was arrested in the shooting death of Butler.

Stephenson has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Stephenson is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Colonial Heights General District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Even though officers have made an arrest, the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12