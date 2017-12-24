Man charged with breaking into multiple cars over weekend

Jaquise Winston is charged with credit card theft and larceny after officers say he stole from numerous cars in the Cascade Creek Subdivision. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of breaking into several cars over the weekend.

Jaquise Winston is charged with credit card theft and larceny after officers say he stole from numerous cars in the Cascade Creek Subdivision – that’s near Cogbill and Belmont Roads.

Detectives credit the arrest to a concerned neighbor who alerted police.

People in the area are asked to call 748-1251 if they discover property missing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12