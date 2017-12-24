Woman killed in crash after leaving vehicle to get gas

A woman was killed in a crash after she left her disabled vehicle to get gas.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Investigators believe Ashley Smith, 34, of Chesterfield crossed the off- and on-ramps of I-95 and Route 10 to get gas. When she returned to her vehicle to get something, she ran into the side of vehicle on the off-ramp. Smith was then hit by another vehicle driving behind the first.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

