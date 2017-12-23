Henrico driver killed after car runs off I-85, lands upside down in body of water

A 62-year-old Henrico man died in Mecklenburg County after an accident on Interstate 85 on Saturday morning.

Police say George F. Maida was driving a 1997 Honda Civic and was heading south on Interstate 85 around 10 a.m. when he ran off the left side of the road and went into the median. His car then struck an embankment and landed upside down in a body of water. The incident happened at mile marker 1.5, near the North Carolina state line.

"Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team divers responded to the scene to assist with the recovery of the driver and vehicle, as the water was approximately 8 feet deep and the vehicle was completely submerged," a state police spokesperson said.

Maida died at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12