Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies

NEW YORK (AP) - The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer.
Edward Snowden in a video message Friday unveiled a new phone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering.
Snowden says it's an open-source tool designed for human rights activists and other people at risk and it uses an Android phone's sensors to detect changes in a room.
The software was developed with the Freedom of Press Foundation and the Guardian Project. It has been greeted with mixed social media reactions, with some people celebrating its security capabilities and others saying they don't trust Snowden.
Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, when the country gave him asylum, resisting U.S. pressure to extradite him.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
