Police respond to robbery at Richmond Wells Fargo

Richmond police are investigating a robbery at Wells Fargo.

The incident happened around 12:05 p.m. on Saturday at the branch located at 4901 West Broad Street, near the Henrico County line. Police say the suspect did not use a gun in the incident.

Police saw a vehicle of interest on Patterson Avenue at the intersection of Nalla Road. The person of interest is currently being interviewed by police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12