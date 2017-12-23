Police: Plane makes forced landing in Chesapeake

A plane made a forced landing in Chesapeake on Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police told NBC affiliate WAVY.

The call came in at 12:12 p.m. in the area of Shillelagh road. The plane had to make an emergency landing due to a partial power loss, according to WAVY.

No one was hurt, and there was no damage.

