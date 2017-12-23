All pets at Richmond Animal League have homes for the holidays

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Richmond Animal League said their shelter is empty because all of their animals have a home for the holidays.

On Friday night, the organization held an event called "Operation Silent Night," and they "filled the shelter with love and light."

Most of the pets were adopted, but the remainder of the animals are spending the holiday in a foster home.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12