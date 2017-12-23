Suspect arrested in connection with crime spree that lasted more than 8 hours

Chesterfield police said a man has been arrested after he was linked to a crime spree that lasted more than eight hours and spanned several different counties.

Alphonso Jonson escaped John Randolph Medical Center and stole a truck, according to police. The truck was later spotted at a gas station along Harrowgate Road in Chester.

Police then said Johnson stole another vehicle, a white Dodge Neon, and hit the road again.

State police became involved, and a pursuit lasted into the night and eventually ended in Johnson's arrest in Prince George County.

Chesterfield police said they already had warrants on Johnson for burglary, and more charges will likely stem from the carjacking.

