Family gets car back after police say a suspect went on a crime spree with it

A Chesterfield family was shaken up after their grandmother's car was stolen at a gas station on Harrowgate Road, right around the corner from her house.

Police say a man, Alphonso Jonson, escaped John Randolph Medical Center, then stole a different truck before roughing up the grandmother and taking her car. The crime spree spanned several counties and lasted for more than eight hours, according to police.

"I was yelling and screaming and no one helped me," said grandmother Cindy Sutton, who is the owner of the car. "He kept saying, 'Give me your keys. Give me your keys.' "

Johnson used the family's Dodge Neon in a chase with state police. The pursuit led to his arrest in Prince George County, and the car was towed with the family's presents inside.

All of this comes just after Cindy was released from the hospital due to lung issues.

"She was in the hospital on Thanksgiving," said a family member.

Police say they got in contact with the family after NBC12 called to confirm the car was at a lot that would not be open until Christmas. However, the family is getting their car back.

Not only did police get the tow company to open their doors, but they also said the family doesn't have to worry about paying it off.

Chesterfield police are covering the cost. The lieutenant spoke to NBC12 and said it was "just the right thing to do."

There is no word yet on whether or not the presents are still in the car.

Chesterfield police said they already had warrants on Johnson for burglary, and more charges will likely stem from the carjacking.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12