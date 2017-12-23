Four people, including 3 girls, displaced after fire breaks out at Richmond home

Four people, a woman and three girls, were displaced after a fire broke out at their home in Richmond's Northside early Saturday morning. Fire officials say two guinea pigs and one dog made it out of the home.

The fire broke out around 1:39 a.m. along Woodcliff Avenue, near Hotchkiss Park. Crews say it started in the kitchen, but they are currently investigating whether if the fire was intentional or accidental.

The estimated damage is about $75,000.

According to fire officials, police arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges. He happened to be in the area of where the fire happened.

