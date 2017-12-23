Fire breaks out at Goochland home; damage estimated to be $2 million

Flames broke out at a 7,400 square-foot home in Manakin-Sabot early Saturday morning, according to Goochland fire officials.

Crews responded to the home on Ice Pond Drive just after midnight. They battled the flames, and the blaze was marked under control four hours later.

No one was hurt because fire officials say the family was not living in the home at the time due to renovations. They were planning to move into the home in 2018, officials said. The incident caused about $2 million in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

