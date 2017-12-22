Firefighters help rebuild home for family, just in time for Christmas

Firefighters were deployed to a home on Queen Anne Drive in Richmond on Friday night, but they weren't there to put out a fire. Instead, they were part of a family's special homecoming, just in time for Christmas.

There's no place like home for the holidays, especially when that home was almost lost to fire just two months ago.

"It was an average kitchen fire, but it did have extensive damage - especially smoke damage...the heat was so extreme, so it broke most of the windows around the house," said Mike Anderson with Fighting More than Fires.

That's when the non-profit group Fighting More than Fires stepped in.

"We get to come home at night, eat dinner with our families and put them to bed, and we just wanted to give John and his family the same opportunity," said Shaun Whiteley with Fighting More than Fires.

An opportunity that John Pettaway has been hoping for since the October fire.

"Seeing it...it was crazy. It was something different...Shocking. To see what it was and where it is now, words can't explain it," said John Pettaway.

For two months, they renovated Pettaway's home. Like a phoenix from the flames, they gave this home new life.

"We never thought that we would get to this point, because like when the fire started, it was like 'what are we going to do, how are we going to get back in our house?'" said Donna Pettaway.

"To see it all come down to this, and right before Christmas, is unbelievable," said Jesse Baust with Fighting More Than Fires.

For the Pettaways, there's nothing quite like opening presents early, in a house that's now their home.

Fighting More Than Fire is a non-profit organization run by Firefighters. It's able to do these home renovations thanks to support from businesses all over the community.

