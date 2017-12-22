George Mason slips past Morgan State in 86-79 win

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Justin Kier scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup late in the second half, and George Mason slipped past Morgan State for an 86-79 win Friday night.
George Mason (6-7) trailed most of the game but stayed close, tying the score at 69 and then at 71-all before edging into its first lead of second half with Kier's layup to make it 73-71 with under 3:39 left.
Morgan State's LaPri McCray-Pace hit a jumper to knot the game again at 73 before Kier hit the bucket to put George Mason on top for good with under three minutes to play. Otis Livingson II quickly padded the advantage with a layup and the Patriots held on from there.
Jaire Grayer added 19 points and Goanar Mar and Livingston had 14 apiece for George Mason, which shot 53 percent from the field.
Morgan State, which has lost five in a row, was led by Tiwian Kendley's 31 points. Phillip Carr added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-7) and David Syfax had 11 points.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
