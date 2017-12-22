No. 15 TCU beats William & Mary for record 17th straight win

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Alex Robinson scored a season-high 23 points and No. 15 TCU set a school record with its nation-leading 17th consecutive win, beating William & Mary 86-75 on Friday night in the Horned Frogs' final Big 12 tuneup.
Jaylen Fisher had 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half to send TCU (12-0) into conference play unbeaten for the second time in four seasons. The winning streak includes the last five games of last season, when the Horned Frogs won the NIT championship.
TCU broke the previous school record of 16 straight wins under Billy Tubbs in 1997-98, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.
Although the Horned Frogs started 13-0 in 2014-15, they weren't expected to contend in the Big 12 because of their 0-18 conference record the previous season. They went 4-14 in league play, the only time they didn't finish last in the Big 12 in four seasons under Trent Johnson.
Expectations have changed under second-year coach Jamie Dixon, a player on the last TCU team to win an NCAA Tournament game in 1986-87.
And that's why it's been an issue in nonconference for overmatched teams staying close to the Horned Frogs. William & Mary was the latest.
A couple of weeks after losing by 35 at Ohio State, the Tribe were within two points with 6 1/2 minutes left. Among the nation's most accurate teams from 3-point range, William & Mary used that weapon to stay close.
Matt Milon was 6 of 11 from long range and scored 22 points. Connor Burchfield, the active NCAA leader in career 3-point accuracy coming into the game, scored 18 and was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, including two that helped cut a 10-point lead to five in less than a minute in the second half.
Fisher had two big 3s to help keep the Horned Frogs in front, including one right after William & Mary had pulled within 70-68. Fisher and Robinson were a combined 17 of 27 from the field as TCU shot 62 percent.
BIG PICTURE
William & Mary: The Tribe were much more competitive in their second higher-profile matchup following a 97-62 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 9. William & Mary trailed by 18 at the half and by 28 early in the second half against the Buckeyes. They stayed with the Horned Frogs most of the way.
TCU: The Horned Frogs' last loss was 84-64 to Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament last season. Now they will see how much a fairly light nonconference schedule helps them in the rugged league. The first three conference opponents (Oklahoma, Baylor and Kansas) are currently ranked, and the next two are on the road (Texas and the Sooners).
UP NEXT
William & Mary: Colonial Athletic Association opener at home against Hofstra on Dec. 30.
TCU: Big 12 opener at home against No. 17 Oklahoma on Dec. 30
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org
