Stith helps Old Dominion hold off Norfolk State, 61-50

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - B.J. Stith scored 17 points and Old Dominon won its fourth straight, beating Norfolk State for the seventh time in the last eight meetings between the teams, posting a 61-50 victory Friday night.
Stith dunked with :41 seconds left in the first half to send the Monarchs into intermission with a 23-22 lead.
Trey Porter gave Old Dominion the lead for good with a pair of free throws with 7:12 left in the game to spark an 8-0 run to extend the lead.
The Monarchs (9-3) struggled from the field all night, hitting just 30.2 percent (16 of 53). But they converted 25 of 32 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Spartans 42-34 to make up for their off-night shooting.
Kyle Williams scored 14 point55s and Alex Long added another 11 for Norfolk State (1-12), which remains winless on the road in six starts.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
