No. 13 Virginia beats Hampton 82-48

By CHIP KNIGHTON

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy had 15 points, DeAndre Hunter had 14 and Ty Jerome added 10 as No. 13 Virginia wrapped up its nonconference schedule with an 82-48 victory over Hampton on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (11-1) held Hampton to 20.6 percent from the field in the second half and bounced back from a cold start on the offensive end. They trailed for 8 minutes in the first half before 3-pointers from Jerome and Nigel Johnson, along with a dunk by Isaiah Wilkins, pulled them even. From there, they went on a 34-10 run wrapped around the halftime break to take control.

Virginia shot 51.5 percent in the second half and outscored Hampton (5-9) 34-10 in the paint.

Wilkins had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers outrebounded the Pirates 46-32. Guy scored 12 points in the second half after shooting 1 for 6 from the field before the break.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton with 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Hampton: As always, the Pirates' path to a third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years begins in earnest with the MEAC opener against Maryland Eastern Shore on Jan. 6.

Virginia: The Cavaliers close out their nonconference schedule at 11-1, with the only loss coming on the road at No. 10 West Virginia.

UP NEXT

Hampton visits Texas Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 30 for its final nonconference game.

Virginia opens ACC play at home against Boston College on Dec. 30. The Eagles are a surprising 1-0 in conference play following an 89-84 victory over No. 4 Duke on Dec. 9.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.