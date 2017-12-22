Man stabbed in chest, fighting for life at hospital

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed this afternoon.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they received reports of a stabbing in the 2800 block of W. Grace Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12