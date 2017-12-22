Virginia Trucking Association shares tips for safe driving in wi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Trucking Association shares tips for safe driving in winter weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia Trucking Association is urging drivers to stay safe on the roads during the busy holiday season and upcoming winter weather.

"AAA Mid-Atlantic projects that 3 million Virginians are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the holiday period, a 2.9 percent increase over last year," the Virginia Trucking Association said.

About 107 million are expected to hit the road nationwide, which is a 3 percent increase from 2016.

"The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends to celebrate," said Dale Bennett, President & CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association. "Following these simple tips and planning your trip ahead of time makes a big difference in creating a safe environment for everyone on our highways."

Here are some tips drivers should follow:

  • Remove ice and snow from your car, including your roof so it does not create a hazard for the driver behind you. 
  • Slow down
  • Buckle up
  • Do not drive impaired, and avoid impaired drivers
  • Be aware of truck blind spots. Pass on the left where the truck's blind spot is much smaller.
  • Keep your eyes on the road
  • Do not cut in front of large trucks
  • Prepare your vehicle for long distance travel. and make sure to check your wipers and fluids.
  • Leave early to avoid risks
  • Be aware of the vehicle in front of you

