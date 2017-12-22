Virginia Trucking Association shares tips for safe driving in winter weather

The Virginia Trucking Association is urging drivers to stay safe on the roads during the busy holiday season and upcoming winter weather.

"AAA Mid-Atlantic projects that 3 million Virginians are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the holiday period, a 2.9 percent increase over last year," the Virginia Trucking Association said.

About 107 million are expected to hit the road nationwide, which is a 3 percent increase from 2016.

"The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends to celebrate," said Dale Bennett, President & CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association. "Following these simple tips and planning your trip ahead of time makes a big difference in creating a safe environment for everyone on our highways."

Here are some tips drivers should follow:

Remove ice and snow from your car, including your roof so it does not create a hazard for the driver behind you.

Slow down

Buckle up

Do not drive impaired, and avoid impaired drivers

Be aware of truck blind spots. Pass on the left where the truck's blind spot is much smaller.

Keep your eyes on the road

Do not cut in front of large trucks

Prepare your vehicle for long distance travel. and make sure to check your wipers and fluids.

Leave early to avoid risks

Be aware of the vehicle in front of you

