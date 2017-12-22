More travelers are flying to their destinations as gas prices soar

Holiday travel is in full swing. According to AAA, six million people are getting to their destinations by air, but snow in some parts of the country could lead to delays.

There was a steady stream of passengers at Richmond International on Friday. So far, airport officials are not reporting any major issues.

"Enjoying family and good food,” said Benjamin Emerson.

That’s why he hopped on a plane from Atlanta, along with his 1-year-old Liam.

"He figured out he was on a plane about halfway through. He looked outside and saw the wing and got pretty excited,” Emerson explained.

AAA says there's a 4 percent increase in passengers flying during the holidays than this time last year.

"Planes were full, but other than that, great trip,” said Lonell McDonald.

At RIC Friday, a flight from NY was delayed by more than two hours, causing the same backup for people flying to NY. But Fred Meade got to Richmond ahead of schedule.

"Our flight left 20 minutes early out of Phoneix…They rescheduled it for early… I was in place ready to go,” he said.

As we head into the weekend, there's a chance for more interruptions as more than a dozen states are under snow and flood alerts. In some parts of the country, icy roads led to accidents among those who chose to drive to their holiday destinations.

McDonald didn't risk it.

"It's just faster. It's just faster. Driving would take hours,” she said.

Luck may have been on her side. The Leisure Travel Index reports cheaper airfares this year. A likely reason so many are packing airports - including little Liam, who made it to Richmond to see grandma.

"We’re not sure we’re going to let this one go back with you Benjamin. You want to keep him close? We might just keep him,” Nancy Emerson said.

Due to the influx of travelers this holiday season, airport officials remind if you are traveling, make sure you get there an hour-and-a-half early to allow time for checking luggage, getting boarding passes, and navigating security.

Most people are driving to their holiday destinations, and they'll also be paying more at the gas pump to do it. The average price for regular gasoline is $2.43 a gallon. That's 17 cents more than last year, and the most expensive in four years.

Across Virginia, AAA says the average price is $2.23 a gallon, up nine cents over last year.

