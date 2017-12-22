More travelers are flying to their destinations as gas prices soar

A plane crashed in Chesapeake on Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police told NBC affiliate WAVY.More >>
A Richmond man was found guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court after a three-day jury trial in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Chester man.
The fire broke out sometime after midnight along Woodcliff Avenue, near Hotchkiss Park.
Chesterfield police said a man has been arrested after he was linked to a crime spree that lasted more than eight hours and spanned several different counties.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
The baby was taken to a hospital, where she received more than 60 stitches and is recovering.
